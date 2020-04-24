Enjoy listening to the Sioux Falls Community Theatre during their Friday night audio plays

1  of  2
When you think about radio plays, you probably recall “War of the Worlds” or picture a nuclear family hanging out in their living room wearing ’30s fashion. Only, as Robin Byrne with Sioux Empire Community Theatre knows, radio dramas are getting new life in these days of stay-at-home guidelines. In fact, we’re entering something of a golden age of radio dramas, thanks to the podcast boom and innovative theatre companies like his, which are having to get creative to keep their audience entertained and their actors performing.

Listen Friday nights on the Sioux Empire Community Theatre Facebook page at 6 PM.

