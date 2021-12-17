Enjoy Glacial Lakes Distillery’s tasting room in downtown Sioux Falls

Mention a distillery and most of us think of backwoods brewers making moonshine that is both pretty potent and very illegal. Yet the crew at Glacial Lake Distillery in Watertown have built a distillery operation that is completely legal. And the better news is that while moonshine isn’t on the menu, there are plenty of other spirits options for you to enjoy at their new tasting room in downtown Sioux Falls. Ashley recently stopped by to take us inside the operation.

The Glacial Lakes Distillery is located in Watertown at 1207 6th Avenue NW. Tours are available there. In Sioux Falls you will find the tasting room at 200 South Main Avenue. Want to know more? Just call them at 605-212-8977 or go online to read their origin store at gldbrewhouse.com.

And don’t forget about the Old Fashioned Flight Contest at Glacial Lakes Distillery in Sioux Falls. Come taste the three unique Old Fashioneds they have created and vote for your favorite to make the menu.