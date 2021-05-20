When it comes to our fitness goals, many of us know that consistency in our workouts is key. But have you put very much thought into the way your mental state during your workout affects your performance?
Dakotah Jordan is the owner of Dakotah Yoga. She shows us how adding meditation before and after our workouts can enhance not only how we feel during our workouts, but also how well we meet our fitness goals.
Enhance your performance mindset with meditation
