Around the world people are making an effort to change their lives and make the world a greener place. With Earth Day coming up this Saturday wouldn’t you like to be able to make your home even more eco friendly? Jamey Iedema is the Center Manager at Peitz Heating and Cooling, a Service Experts company serving central South Dakota. He joined us via zoom to tell us how Service Experts can make your HVAC system more energy efficient, and to help us all lead a more eco-conscious lifestyle for Earth Day and every day.

Creating an energy efficient home environment

A precision tune-up with your local Service Expert Center could save you up to 30% on your energy bills by increasing your energy efficiency. When you increase energy efficiency, you can help the environment by lowering greenhouse gas emissions. For a limited time only, You can schedule a free precision tune-up for your air conditioning system online through your local Service Expert Center online at serviceexperts.com/sustainability.