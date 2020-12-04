End excessive sweating forever with miraDry at Dakota Dermatology

This time of the year you probably aren’t worrying about being so hot that you sweat through your clothes. But now actually is the time of year you should be thinking about excessive sweat. Dr. Sarah Sarbacker tells us about a treatment option that’s a triple threat against sweat, odor and underarm hair.

In fact, miraDry can permanently make those sweat-through-your clothes days as rare as beach days in December.

If you’re interested in miraDry or any of the other treatment options available at Dakota Dermatology to improve the health of your skin, just call their Sioux Falls office at 605-330-9619. You can also find out more about other treatments available on their website at dakotadermatology.com. They also hold outreach clinics in Madison and Watertown.

