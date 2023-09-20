If you’re a parent of school-aged children, you have inevitably heard “this grade just isn’t fair”



Or how about this one, “why do I have to read about something I know I don’t agree with?”



In the ever-evolving landscape of education, it’s crucial for our children to not only excel academically but also learn valuable life skills like communication, self-advocacy, and resilience.

But how do you do that?



Patti Lake-Torbert is the Senior Coordinator of Student Support Services in the Sioux Falls School District.



She stopped by today to help us develop strategies to help us empower our kids to advocate for themselves.