The most recent health statistics from the Centers for Disease Control tell us that since the turn of the 21st century, more than one million people have died from an overdose. The National

Safety Council reports that 98,268 people died from a preventable drug overdose in 2021 alone. This increase marks a seven hundred 81% increase in 22 years.



It’s a somber statistic to hear, and it means that we all know a person who has lost someone to a drug overdose. It impacts your neighbor up the street, your boss, and even community leaders. Following the death of her daughter Emily, Angela Kennecke put her grief into action and launched Emily’s Hope, a non-profit designed to remove the stigma of substance use disorder and serves as the organization’s President and CEO.



Following the death of her daughter Emily, Angela Kennecke put her grief into action and launched Emily's Hope, a non-profit designed to remove the stigma of substance use disorder and serves as the organization's President and CEO.

This year’s collection is exceptional, showcasing stunning artwork, vacation packages, unique experiences, and much more. You can start bidding on the silent auction today and you don’t have to be present at the event to participate. Check it out here.

Emily’s Hope Art Auction Event Details: