After the tragic death of Emily Groth, her mother took her grief and decided to do something about the opioid and addiction epidemic resulting in the life changing non-profit, Emily’s Hope.



Emily’s mother, Angela Kennecke, serves the organization as the CEO and President. She joined us to fill us in on the upcoming Emily’s Hope Art Auction to help them in their goal of bringing awareness, education, treatment and scholarship to the community they serve.

Find out more about the event and Emily’s Hope here.