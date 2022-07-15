It’s no secret that women have historically faced greater barriers than men when it comes leadership positions. The only way to address and overcome these preconceptions and barriers is to have more women in positions of leadership and you’ve likely noticed this is becoming more common. Kerri Tietgen is the CEO of EmBe and has experienced first hand what it’s like as a woman to climb the ladder and go through the challenges. She stopped by to share more about her journey to get where she is today and to share advice as a mentor to any women out there hoping to do the same.

Tips for emerging female leaders