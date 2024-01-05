What do iconic actress Dionne Warwick, decorated journalist Barbra Walters, Comedienne Extraordinaire Lucille Ball, and the larger-than-life popstar Taylor Swift all have in common?” How would you respond? If your answer was, “They were all in Girl Scouts!” You’d be correct.



But you don’t have to be known far and wide to be a part of the Girl Scouts. No one knows that better than Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons’ Chief Operating Officer Stacy Stahl and Girl Scout in Dakota Horizons, Madi M. They joined us to walk us through one of the many activities you’ll be able to find at the “In My Adventure Girl Era” party.