Embrace winter with stove top fragrant simmers

Brooke Wegener, is a design pro and minimalist mom. She’s is here to show us how to put together some all natural simmers that will keep your home feeling and smelling cozy.
Winter Mix:
1/2 cranberries
1-2 oranges, sliced
1 cinnamon stick
2 cups water
Heavenly Lemon:
1 lemon
1 orange
1 TBSP bay leaves
Pinch whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
2 cups water
Cider Mill Simmer:
1 apple
Pinch whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
2 cups water
Directions:
Slice fruit, add all ingredients to stove top pan, boil, simmer all day without cover, add water as needed.