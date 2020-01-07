Embrace winter with stove top fragrant simmers

Breaking News
Brooke Wegener, is a design pro and minimalist mom. She’s is here to show us how to put together some all natural simmers that will keep your home feeling and smelling cozy.


Winter Mix:

1/2 cranberries

1-2 oranges, sliced

1 cinnamon stick

2 cups water

Heavenly Lemon:

1 lemon

1 orange

1 TBSP bay leaves

Pinch whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2 cups water

Cider Mill Simmer:

1 apple

Pinch whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2 cups water

Directions:

Slice fruit, add all ingredients to stove top pan, boil, simmer all day without cover, add water as needed.

