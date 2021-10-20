Embrace Autumn outdoors by volunteering at the Outdoor Campus

The air is getting colder, the wind is picking up, and your instincts are starting to tell you that it’s time to hunker down indoors. Don’t do it. Fall is the best time of year to get outside and enjoy the fresh air before winter’s chill numbs your fingers.



Paige O’Farrell is the volunteer coordinator at the Outdoor Campus East in Sioux Falls. And Jason Nelson in the Outdoor Campus’ Outreach Coordinator. They know that this time of year is no time to go into hibernation because there is still so much to do in the great outdoors. And if you’re already a hunter or fan of being outdoors, they’ve got some opportunities to help spread the autumnal affection to others.

If you or your children would like to get more involved in the great outdoors this fall and winter, then take a field trip to the Outdoor Campus East at 45-hundred South Oxbow Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can also find out more online by visiting their Facebook page at Outdoor Campus. The outdoor campus educational center is open Mondays through Saturdays. And the trails are open 7 days a week.