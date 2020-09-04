EmBe’s Girls on the Run program in need of coaches

The pandemic has magnified issues with substance abuse, overdoses and suicides, as people are forced into isolation, facing depression and anxiety. NAMI South Dakota is spreading an urgent message during September, which is Recovery Month. Mallory Kloucek, NAMI's Ending the Silence Coordinator, and Jordan Stone, Ending the Silence Volunteer and COVID Support Specialist for the Helpline Center, tell us more about the resources and virtual events NAMI is hosting this month in hopes that people are encouraged to seek help.

NAMI South Dakota believes that Recovery Month serves as the perfect reminder that mental wellness is about sustaining healthy habits. Be sure and register online for NAMI's virtual wellness activities being held all month. If you'd like to know more about resources, support groups or how to volunteer, you can call 605-271- 1871 or reach out to them online at NAMISouthDakota.org. If you need help now, simply call 2-1-1 to get connected with local resources available for you.