EmBe’s Girls on the Run program in need of coaches

Stressors related to COVID-19, societal pressures and outdated gender stereotypes are just a few of the things impacting girls. As a parent, I am always looking for ways to help my daughter gain confidence and build self-esteem, and thankfully I don’t have to tackle this on my own. Jennifer Hoesing, the Chief Development Officer with EmBe, shares how the Girls on the Run program can help girls activate their star power. She also has details on how you can become involved in the program as a coach.
