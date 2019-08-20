KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

EmBe Women’s Leadership Program Applications Open

For many women, the ability to exceed even their own expectations as leaders, comes from the community of friends and mentors around them. Erin Bosch, the Executive Director of Women’s Programming at EmBe tells us what the power of learning from the women who have paved the paths before us can mean for the future of women leaders in KELOLAND.

The EmBe Women’s Leadership Program applications are open now. Deadline to apply is October 21st at 5 pm. Find out more information and apply at embe.org/leadership.

