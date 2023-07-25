Have you hit that mid-summer slump yet? You know, when it’s hot and muggy outside and there doesn’t seem to be anything inside your closet that will empower you to face whatever Mother Nature wants to throw at us.

Thankfully our next guest has the perfect solution. Courtney Hardie is the Women’s Programming Coordinator with Embe in Sioux Falls.

She joined Sophie Daly to talk more about how we can refresh our closets and support a great cause that empowers women at the same time.

Dress for Success is a signature program of Embe, whose vision is to serve women and families by empowering people to create lives of meaning and purpose, and helping to create a community that serves everyone well. With three locations in South Dakota, you will find Embe in downtown Sioux Falls and in Ralph Rogers Road. They also offer child care for school-age children in Mitchell.

And don’t forget to stop by the Refresh Your Closet sale this Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the sale benefit Dress for Success in Sioux Falls. We should also mention that in order to give the volunteers time to prepare for the sale, clothing donations will not be accepted this Wednesday, but will resume on Monday, July 31st.