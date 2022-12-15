Yesterday, the entertainment industry was rocked by news of the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. He was Ellen Degeneres’ sidekick on the popular “Ellen” show.



The 40-year-old appears to have died by suicide and was a daily fixture on many of our television sets until the show signed off the air earlier this year.



In a statement, Ellen had this to say: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”



Warner Brothers Television Group also released this video tribute to honor his contributions to the Ellen show.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Boss earned his nickname as a child when he couldn’t sit still.



Becoming a runner up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 marked the beginning of his rise to fame and he would later return to serve as a judge for the dance competition.

If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, you can call, text, or chat 988 and get connected with a trained professional. If you know someone who has lost a loved one to suicide, you can reach out to griefsupport@helplinecenter.org to learn about the different resources the Helpline Center has to offer.