Eid Mubarak! If you are one of the many Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr in our community today, this is a greeting you have already been using most of the day. Yet, for those less familiar with the holiday or its traditions, you might be wondering what all the celebrating is about.

Taneeza Islam and her children, Zaki and Amiri joined us on today’s show to teach us a little about the celebrations, or Eid, that come with the end of Ramadan.

Taneeza Islam, along with her husband Tim Dillard and their boys, Zaki and Amiri, celebrate Eid al-Fitr

