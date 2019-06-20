KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Education and Outreach Programs at the Sanford Lab

The goal of The Sanford Lab’s Education and Outreach efforts is to bring excitement and hands-on experiences to inspire and engage students, educators and the community. During our crew’s visit, we sat down with Education Outreach Director, Deb Wolf and Communications Director, Constance Walter, to learn more about how these opportunities help advance innovative educational programming at the local, state and national levels.

