Last year, more than 500 women were diagnosed with breast cancer at the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Sioux Falls. And despite efforts to elevate care and give more KELOLAND women access to annual mammograms, an estimated 1 in 8 women will receive that diagnosis this year. Ashton Siebrecht is a Development Officer with the Sanford Health Foundation. She came by the studio to tell us more about how donor dollars have made an impact for area breast cancer patients. One of the biggest impacts is the effort to get breast cancer patients into research studies that could save their lives. There’s also a role you can play in helping to support their efforts.

How your donation can help

The Edith Sanford Breast Center is committed to serving as a guiding light in advanced breast cancer treatment and research to raise the standard of breast cancer care. The space helps mothers, daughters, sisters and friends find courage for their breast cancer journey, and donors play a pivotal role in that. Join us in giving hope in October. You can make a donation to support the work of the Edith Sanford Breast Center by making a donation online at sanfordhealthfoundation.org/edith. You can also call the Foundation to find out more at 605-312-6700. 100% of every dollar given through the Sanford Health Foundation will stay local to bring health, healing and comfort to those facing breast cancer in the Sioux Falls region.