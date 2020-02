You may know them as gloves, scarves and sweaters, but what you may not know about alpacas, is that they are often confused with their cousin the llama; and sheared like sheep. They have a coat that is warmer than wool and less itchy, but that's only the beginning of why alpacas have an advantage over other wool-producing livestock. Jan Selken, with Deer Creek Alpacas, gives us a lesson in alpaca acumen and shows us the benefits of alpaca yarn.

If you'd like to see more of Deer Creek Alpacas yarns and knit products , you can find their website at deercreekalpacas.com.