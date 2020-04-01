Eating healthy while working from home

Registered Dietitian, Mariah Reil, shares tips for staying on track with healthy eating while working from home. She also has a simple recipe to share that can help satisfy those cravings when you’re in need of a quick, healthy snack.

Easy Peanut Butter Granola:

-4 cups old fashioned oats

-1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

-1/2 cup honey

-1/4 tsp cinnamon

-handful of add-ins of choice: chocolate chips, nuts, seeds, dried fruit, etc

Directions:

-Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a large sheet pan.

-In a large bowl, combine oats and cinnamon. In a microwave safe bowl, combine honey and peanut butter. Microwave for 30 seconds.

-Stir until mixture is combined and easy to pour. Pour honey mixture onto the oat mixture, stir to combine.

-On a sheet pan, spread oat mixture evenly, breaking up large chunks. Add desired add-ins (chocolate chips, nuts, etc)

-Bake for 20-25 minutes, until oats are golden brown. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes or until completely cooled. Once cooled, break up granola and store at room temperature. Enjoy on yogurt, with milk, or as a snack on its own!