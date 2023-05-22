According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa, 9% of Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. The more rural the area, the higher that number could be. Which is why it’s so important to have the help and resources for those struggling. Today’s guests that stopped by are with Victus Counseling & Nutrition Services, the first stand alone eating disorder clinic in our community specialized in eating disorders.

Faith Carslon is a Mental Health Therapist and Lauren Cornay is a registered dietitian. They both specialize in eating disorder treatment.

They joined us to tell us about the advantages of treating eating disorders with a multi-disciplinary team approach.