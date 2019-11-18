KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Easy weeknight Stuffed Peppers Recipe

Easy Weeknight Stuffed Peppers Recipe:

-4-5 large bell peppers (any color)

-1 15oz can of tomato sauce

-1 lb lean ground beef or turkey

-1 small onion, chopped

-1 cup cooked brown rice

-1/4 tsp garlic powder

-1/2 tsp oregano

-1/4 tsp basil

-1/4 tsp thyme

¼ tsp black pepper

-1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. Remove tops, seeds, and membranes from peppers. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and place the peppers into the pot. Let simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and rinse the peppers and set them aside.
  2. In a large skillet, cook the meat with the chopped onion until meat is no longer pink. Drain any excess fat/liquid.
  3. Add the spices, cooked rice, and the tomato sauce.
  4. Stir and stuff each pepper with some of the mixture and top each pepper with a sprinkle of mozzarella.
  5. Place peppers on a baking sheet or dish at 350 degrees for about 25-30 minutes. Enjoy!

