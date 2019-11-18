Easy Weeknight Stuffed Peppers Recipe:
-4-5 large bell peppers (any color)
-1 15oz can of tomato sauce
-1 lb lean ground beef or turkey
-1 small onion, chopped
-1 cup cooked brown rice
-1/4 tsp garlic powder
-1/2 tsp oregano
-1/4 tsp basil
-1/4 tsp thyme
¼ tsp black pepper
-1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Remove tops, seeds, and membranes from peppers. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and place the peppers into the pot. Let simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and rinse the peppers and set them aside.
- In a large skillet, cook the meat with the chopped onion until meat is no longer pink. Drain any excess fat/liquid.
- Add the spices, cooked rice, and the tomato sauce.
- Stir and stuff each pepper with some of the mixture and top each pepper with a sprinkle of mozzarella.
- Place peppers on a baking sheet or dish at 350 degrees for about 25-30 minutes. Enjoy!