Easter Sunday Services available to watch this weekend

You can catch the Easter Sunday services for the Church of Your Choice this Sunday during KELO-TV’s five hours of worship service broadcasts beginning at 10 AM Central Time on Sunday April 12th. The participating houses of worship are listed on the screen along with each one’s specific broadcast time.

Six worship services are being broadcast on KCLO television for our west river viewers. The services begin at 9 AM Mountain time this Sunday with the final broadcast at 2 PM Easter Sunday afternoon.