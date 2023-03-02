Since it began, the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest has recognized 823 people who are making a difference in their cooperative communities, including here in KELOLAND. The contest is now being run among the Touchstone Energy member cooperatives of East River Electric in eastern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. East River Electric Cooperative’s Chief Member and Public Relations Officer, Chris Studer joined us today to tell us more about the program. And for the next 12 weeks, KELOLAND Living is going to be introducing you to the nominees and shining a spotlight on all they do to better the communities in which we live.

Nominations are open!

Now is the time to nominate an individual who is making a difference for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest. But you’d better hurry because you only have until April 7th to get your nomination in. To find out more, go to the website at whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winners on KELOLAND Living on May 25th.