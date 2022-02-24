We all count on our lights to turn on when we flip the switch. And the warm air to come out of our electric furnace when the weather is as cold as it’s been lately. And I would bet you don’t give much thought to the people who make that power possible. In other words, the people “Who Power You.” The region’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives are working together to change that through their “Who Powers You” contest which could net the grand prize winner $3,000. Chris Studer with East River Electric Power Cooperative stopped by the studio to tell us more about the contest. And over the next 11 weeks, we’re going to be celebrating the local contest finalists with special Zoom visits to learn more about why each of them is a standout with their local electric cooperative.

East River Electric Power Cooperative service area

As the region’s wholesale power supplier, East River Electric Power Cooperative provides power, information and innovation to its member distribution electric co-ops in Eastern South Dakota and Western Minnesota. Their main campus is located in Madison, South Dakota and they also operate eight regional service centers. You can contact them by phone at 605-256-4536. You can also find the local electric cooperative that powers you through their website at eastriver.coop. Remember, there’s still time to submit your nomination for the Touchstone Energy® member or employee who goes above & beyond in their community. You can find details at whopowersyoucontest.com.