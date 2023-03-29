If you watch television or listen to the radio frequently, you’ve probably heard a lot of talk about a condition known as Neuropathy. It’s also often called Diabetic Neuropathy. And as Brittany Kaye found out when she recently talked with Dr. Jeff Watson at Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy, it’s a very common and a very painful condition that, thankfully, patients don’t have to suffer with.

At Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy, they have made it their mission to transform health care by ending suffering and restoring true health, to one patient at a time. If you would like consultation for peripheral neuropathy or any other type of pain, just call the clinic at 605-961-4325. You can also find out more about Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy’s treatment options online at dynamicneuropathy.com.

If you, or someone you know, suffers from neuropathy, call the number on your screen. That number is 605-961-4325. Call now for your $37 Neuropathy Special. Why put up with the pain any longer than you have to? Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy’s $37 neuropathy special is available now, so call today.