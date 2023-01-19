It may start as an annoying pins and needles feeling in your hands and feet, but left unchecked, peripheral neuropathy can quickly rob you of your quality of life as it develops into pain that just won’t go away. Prescription painkillers are one option, but Dr. Jeff Watson at Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy has both the tools and expertise to get you on the road to relief without potentially dangerous pills.

Testing Brittany’ blood circulation at Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy

At Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy, they have made it their mission to transform health care by ending suffering and restoring true health, to one patient at a time. If you would like consultation for peripheral neuropathy or any other type of pain, just call the clinic at 605-961-HEAL. That’s 4325. You can also find out more about Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy’s treatment options online at dynamicneuropathy.com.

Call now for your $37 Neuropathy Special. Why put up with the pain any longer than you have to? Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy’s $37 neuropathy special is available now, so call 605-961-4325 today.