Hold onto your ducks, because today we get to meet a fine-feathered-friend who’s been making a lot of waves…and not just in the pond.



Jenny Knutson is a 4-H mom whose day-job is as a veterinarian. The duck is the quack-tacular, Leonard the Duck, and he happens to be an award-winning sensation.



They both joined us to fill us in on 4-H fun and tell us how Leonard’s recent win ruffled some feathers at the fair.