DTSF Gift Boxes: Great Outdoor Store

A shopping spree for Winter Weather Wear at Great Outdoor Stores is only one of the prizes available in Downtown Sioux Falls’ Gift Box promotion. Only you can’t win if you don’t enter. To do that, you’ll need a smartphone, the Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App and a QR Reader on your phone. Simply find the Go Spots Locations and Visit each one. Find the Gift Box Posters at each Go Spot, scan the Tag and Click on the Information Found to be eligible for the current Gift Box. DTSF’s Gift Box giveaway features six different prize packages to be given away between now and Small Business Saturday in November. We’re already on the final Gift Box #6, so enter today.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!