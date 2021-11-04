DTSF Artbox Project: Miguel Hugo Jimenez

If you take a look around downtown Sioux Falls lately, you’ve probably noticed a few new additions. Artists from around the city are taking part in The Artbox Projects and have begun painting electrical boxes on street corners around the city. Today, we’re being joined by Miguel Jimenez who is one of the ArtBox artists and the owner of Hugo Jimenez Art Studio. He’s here to give us some insight into his creative process and explain just what goes into painting one of the boxes.

