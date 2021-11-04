DTSF Artbox Project: Miguel Hugo Jimenez

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar will be honored on Tuesday, November 9 at the state capitol.

Public viewing will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. A memorial ceremony is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Rotunda. Access to the second-floor rotunda will be closed at 11 a.m. to allow time to set up for the memorial ceremony. Access will begin at 12:30 p.m. The public is asked to enter the Capitol through the north doors.