‘DTSF Art Boxes’ to highlight local artists of color

The streets of downtown Sioux Falls have always been beautiful. Thanks to a combined effort between The Sioux Falls Arts Council, the City of Sioux Falls, and Downtown Sioux Falls. They’re about to become even better. Kellen Boice, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Arts Council explains how adding some art to utility boxes is going to spruce up our streets.

You can learn more about the Call For Art for the DTSF Art Boxes Project on the Sioux Falls Arts Council website. They also provided the following guidance on theme and submission criteria:

Theme:

The City of Sioux Falls is home to over 180,000 people with over 130 languages spoken. Submitted

artwork should reflect one or more of the following themes. You are free to interpret the words in your

own way: Celebrating cultural diversity, empowering community, togetherness, and shared

experience. Ultimately, the goal is to uplift and highlight the works of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color artists, although, all submissions will be considered.

Artist/Artwork Criteria:

All art submissions will be juried and selected by the Sioux Falls Visual Arts Commission. All artists will

be notified of selection results by the end of September. Selected designs will be printed on graffiti-

resistant vinyl wrap materials and will be placed on 25 downtown utility box locations.

● Open to current South Dakota residents

● All ages are welcome to submit. Parental consent required for minors.

● Imagery must not use any logos or text considered advertising or copyright protected symbols or

icons

● Artwork must not include language or imagery that is or could be interpreted as inflammatory,

discriminatory or stigmatizing.

● Artist(s) may submit single works, multiple works to be considered for various individual boxes,

or multiple works to be displayed on an individual box. More than one artist or work of art may

be selected for display on an individual utility box.