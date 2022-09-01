If you’re lucky enough to share your life with a pet, you know what a blessing our furry friends can be. When you’re having a bad day, they are waiting at the door with a wagging tail. And when they’re hungry, they know they can count on you to have a bag of kibble in the cupboard.



That isn’t always they case for shelter pets who need to be fed and cared for. Dana Konzem is the Community Outreach Supervisor at the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Doug Schroeder is a Senior Category Manager at Lewis Drug Stores.



They joined us to tell us more about the need and how KELOLAND Media Group, Sioux Falls Lewis Drug Stores, and the Sioux Falls Humane Society are joining together to help feed area shelter animals.

Our Pet Food Drive begins bright and early at our KELOLAND Studios at 501 South Phillips on Friday at 7 AM until two in the afternoon. Pet food drop offs will also be accepted at all Sioux Falls Lewis Drug locations from Friday, September 2nd through Labor Day on Monday, September 5th during store hours.



A check of the Sioux Falls Humane Society Website reveals that the organization is most in need of Purina Complete Dog Chow. That’s in the green bag, Purina Complete Puppy Chow in the blue bag, Purina Complete Cat Chow in the blue bag, Purina Nurture Kitten Chow in the yellow bag & Purina Healthy Kitten Formula in the teal bag with the pink ribbon.