Keeping your posture correct, having your feet stay put, and not over shooting with your knees. All of this and more make up the “perfect” squat. While all of that is easy to say, if you’ve ever done one wrong and gotten hurt, you know it’s not always as easily done.



Nate LeMaster is the owner of Empower U and a certified physical therapist. He shows us how we can put all the steps of the perfect squat into effect to help us reach our health and fitness goals.