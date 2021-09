SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) --- Another iconic part of autumn, the bright red and golden leaves. Each year, Spearfish Canyon becomes a popular spot to check out the vibrant colors. Whether you're out hiking or driving in a car, you won't want to miss the change in seasons.

Yellows, oranges, and greens are a sight to see at Bridal Veil Falls this time of year.Visitors come from all over to see the changing colors, including Caroline and Bill Metzler from New Jersey.