There is nothing Ashley Thompson loves more than a family group Halloween costume. Regardless of whether it’s 80s cartoons, French Literature characters, or the crew that marched down yellow brick road it’s always fun to do.



But, what if you don’t have kids, but want to dress a pet?



Luckily, we were joined by Maggie Kaiser Owner and Founder of Tenacious Dog Training along with her Field Line English Cocker Spaniel, Arson.



Maggie was hereto break down how we can get our pooches into the family fun and join us in costume.