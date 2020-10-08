Dow Rummel: Senior living with everything you need under one roof

When you have to make the difficult decision of where to place your parent or loved one who can no longer lived independently in their own home, it’s a choice most people hope they only have to make once. Yet, the unfortunate reality is that many seniors end up being moved more than once to different skilled care facilities as their needs change as they age. Thankfully, that doesn’t have to be the case in Sioux Falls. Kjersten Joachim is with Dow Rummel, the only retirement community in Sioux Falls to have all levels of care underneath one roof. She tells us more about why Dow Rummel is the easy choice for everyone making that difficult decision to find a better place for seniors to live a full life.

Would you like to know more about how you or a loved one can life a full life under one roof? Dow Rummel Village is located at 1321 West Dow Rummel Street in Sioux Falls. You can call them at 605-336-1490 or go online to dowrummel.com to find out more and take a virtual tour online or schedule a personal tour by phone.