Don’t wine about climate change; Do something

It’s almost time for the weekend and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for wine. Yet, when you consider which wines to try, are you making sure that the vintage inside the bottle is ethically sourced and doing its part for the environment? And how will climate change affect our precious wine supply?

Mel Guse is the owner and Sommelier at Gist Wine Shop in Sioux Falls. She stopped by to give us some insight into how we can make sure we’re still friends of the environment while having that glass of our favorite red, white or rosé.

Sustainable & ecofriendly wines

Ashley and Mel Guse, Owner and Sommelier at Gist Wine Shop where you can buy biodynamic wines, naturally fermented wines and eco friendly wines in Sioux Falls
Ashley and Mel Guse, Owner and Sommelier at Gist Wine Shop

