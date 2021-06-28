Don’t say ‘cheese’! How to capture kids’ candid moments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- With a slew of CBD products on the shelves, medical cannabis on the horizon and recreational marijuana potentially in the future, South Dakotans now have more options than ever when it comes to consuming products in the cannabis family.

But along with variety can arise confusion and questions: What exactly is cannabis? What's the difference between marijuana and hemp? What's CBD made from? Will hemp products get me high? Is all of this legal?