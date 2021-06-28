There’s a saying in media, “Never work with animals *Or children.” Well, when you have your own kids that can be a little tough. Especially when you’re trying to get your kids to pose for a picture.
Jordan LeMaster is the photographer behind Jordan Kaylea Photography and a mother herself.
She fills us in on how we can keep those photos a little more candid and still get an amazing picture of our little tykes.
Don’t say ‘cheese’! How to capture kids’ candid moments
