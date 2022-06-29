One of the best things about life in KELOLAND is that after we all emerge from our forced winter hibernation, we can’t wait to get out there and have some fun outside. With the halfway point of summer nearly here, it’s time to start planning to get the most fun out under the sun while the warmer temperatures are still here. A summertime tradition for many people is the Brookings Summer Arts Festival, which takes place July 9th and 10th. Shari Budahl Avery is this year’s publicity chairperson for the event, which includes hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors to Pioneer Park in Brookings. She stopped by to tell us more about all of the things you’re going to want to taste, see and buy as you take in all the fun at the Brookings Summer Arts Festival next weekend.

Volunteers are already putting the finishing touches in place and the booths will soon be setting up in Pioneer Park in Brookings for this year’s Brookings Summer Arts Festival. The event takes place from 10 until 7 PM on Saturday, July 9th. And from 10 until 5 PM on Sunday, July 10th. There is no admission fee and shuttle buses will be getting people to the park from the parking at the South Dakota Agricultural Museum throughout the weekend for $1 per way.

As you can imagine, you can’t welcome 75,000 people to a city park, without a few extra hands ready to help out where needed. If you would like to volunteer your hands, you can find a volunteer application on the Brookings Summer Arts Festival website. Simply go to bsaf.com/volunteer and click on the orange volunteer button near the bottom of the page.