If you are a child of the 80’s or 90’s, then we only have to mention the “Stray Cat Strut” to get you in the mood to slick back your hair into a tall pompadour, pop the collar of your leather jacket, and join the Rockabilly Revolution. Well, you’d better start looking for that tin of pomade because this week Levitt at the Falls is ending its final week in true rockabilly style. Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson, stopped by with all the details on the three final concerts of the 2022 summer season. Lee Rocker, a member of the Rockabilly revival band, “Stray Cats,” is performing Saturday and joined us via zoom to share more about the band and what to expect this weekend.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

Watch the video below for a sneak peek performance from the Stray Cats.