As more and more of us take back our lives from that pesky virus, our lives are starting to feel more like they used to. Levitt at the Falls has had to pivot for the past two years. But this year, we’re all going to be able to enjoy life at the Levitt as it was meant to be. That means 50 free concerts this summer and, as the Levitt folks like to say, “that’s 50 ways to soundtrack your summer.” Levitt at the Falls executive director, Nancy Halverson and Sean McFarland and Erin Castle from the music group performing this weekend, The Clover Fold, stopped by the studio to share what’s in store for opening weekend.

You can hear the music of The Burroughs on Friday night. Since 2013, the band has lit up stages with their trademark brand of “Sweaty Soul Music.” And don’t forget to turn out on Saturday night for Sioux Falls own, The Clover Fold. You don’t want to miss their homegrown Americana music.



The Burroughs are a nine-piece band with a powerhouse sound that has been electrifying audiences across Colorado and beyond. Their musical style is described as being steeped in classic soul standards and outfitted with a modern flair. Watch the video below for a preview of the music you’ll hear Friday night when the Levitt stage lights up and kicks off the 2022 summer season.

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, you should know that food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.

If you’d like to know more about the upcoming 2022 season at the Levitt shell, or how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at levittsiouxfalls.org.