What’s the first step in your makeup routine? Do you apply a primer? Is there a full skincare routine happening? Or do you just go straight in with your foundation and hope for the best? Regardless of what you do, there is likely an issue or two you’d like to iron out when it comes to getting that perfect base. Thankfully, Angelique Verver, amaster makeup artist and owner of Platinum Imagination in Sioux Falls, joined us to guide us on the path to finding that perfect foundation to your makeup.

Silicon based makeup products