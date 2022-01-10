Don’t get caught up in a COVID test kit scam

With the omicron variant running rampant, even in vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to have tests handy so you don’t have to wait in a long line at a clinic if you need to be tested for the virus. You also don’t want to have to scramble to find self tests to take a test at home. Yet, Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says you could get caught in a scam as scammers take advantage of test shortages. She’s here to tell us what to watch for and what to do if you get caught up in a COVID Test Kit scam.
