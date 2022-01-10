Don’t get caught up in a COVID test kit scam

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

With the omicron variant running rampant, even in vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to have tests handy so you don’t have to wait in a long line at a clinic if you need to be tested for the virus. You also don’t want to have to scramble to find self tests to take a test at home. Yet, Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says you could get caught in a scam as scammers take advantage of test shortages. She’s here to tell us what to watch for and what to do if you get caught up in a COVID Test Kit scam.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 