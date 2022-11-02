Are you one of the millions of people who, at the start of 2022 said to yourself, “This is the year I’m getting in shape!” Only to quickly fall off the wagon when it comes to your health goals?
Melissa Eich is a registered nurse and women’s weight Loss, mindset & functional nutrition coach. She explained why you should consider resetting those health goals before the holidays begin, and the harsh realities of winter set in.
Are you one of the millions of people who, at the start of 2022 said to yourself, “This is the year I’m getting in shape!” Only to quickly fall off the wagon when it comes to your health goals?