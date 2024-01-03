Happy New Year! The new year means the opportunity to create a “new you”. Yet, we all know that our 2023 resolutions didn’t all pan out. Maybe none of them did. Still, the resolutions we didn’t quite accomplish last year aren’t “failures,” even if they did leave you feeling like you did fail.



After talking about our New Year’s resolutions and spending too much time kicking the same thoughts back and forth year after year, we started to wonder, “Why bother? Resolutions all fizzle out anyway.”



So, to help silence such thoughts and to figure out how we can stick with our goals for 2024, we called in life & goal coach, Lisa Thruston.



Lisa believes in New Year’s resolutions but joined us on set today to breakdown how we can have a little grace with our resolutions, so we can all avoid a defeatist attitude.