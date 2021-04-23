Don’t be the poor unfortunate soul who misses this show

Look at this stuff isn’t it neat? Those iconic lyrics bring to mind one of the most identifiable coming of age stories. The Little Mermaid. Which makes it the perfect performance for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts.



We’re being joined by Lisa Conlin Who has taken the time to choreograph the show, and Brooklyn Kellenberger who plays Ursala.



They give us a peak into the show.



Brooklyn Kellenberger AKA the unbelievable Ursula in the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts production of The little Mermaid Junior is going to grace us with a song, and she’s not alone, she’s being joined by Flotsam and Jetsam – Adyn & Ryan Calhoun.