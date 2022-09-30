Winter in KELOLAND can be dangerously cold, and people in our communities who are experiencing poverty or homelessness often don’t have the proper warm clothing to withstand the extreme temperatures. Nine years ago, KELOLAND Media Group recognized that need and began an initiative designed to Keep KELOLAND Warm. Julie Becker is the executive director of the Saint Francis house in Sioux Falls; and Shelly Johnson, is the senior marketing manager at Montgomery’s. They represent two of our co-sponsors in this effort. Each of their groups, along with Lewis Drug, play critical roles in helping protect our vulnerable neighbors by taking part in our annual winter coat drive. You can play a pivotal role too because this year, as always coats, hats, and gloves in all sizes are needed once again.

Keep KELOLAND Warm Collection Details