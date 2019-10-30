KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Domestic Violence Awareness Month with The Compass Center

It’s a harsh reality that there are adults and children in KELOLAND who are victims or witness to domestic violence. The Compass Center is doing what it can to make KELOLAND a safer place to work, play and live, but the organization needs your help. Michelle Trent and Jennifer Adler, with the Compass Center, explain how they are raising awareness about domestic violence in our community and how you can help their efforts.

Find out more about their Buffalo Trace 6,000,000th Barrel Bottle Raffle and Tasting Event here.

