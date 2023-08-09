When you think of a dog with a job what pops into your mind? Maybe it’s one of the many pups that make up the Paw Patrol in Adventure Bay, or if you’re like our associate producer, McGruff the crime dog.



While those dogs with jobs may be fictional a growing number of real world pups are starting to enter the work force.



To break down how they head to work, and what jobs may be perfect for a pup is Maggie Pearson Owner and Founder of Tenacious Dog Training along with RLO. And, while RLO may not be able to take a bite out of crime like McGruff, he can still get to work.